Clothes for Kids donation bin broken into, new donations needed

Someone broke the lock off of the donation bin for Clothes for Kids located directly behind the nonprofit’s location in Lynnwood.

“This was a very unfortunate situation. The donation bin usually holds used clothing targeted toward the children we serve in preschool through 12th grade,” said Joy Ingram, executive director.

The incident occurred sometime Wednesday night or Thursday morning. The organization is now in need of new donations.

“Our inventory is depleted and we need donations of new and gently-used clothing very much,” said Program Coordinator Heidi Nornes. “Our greatest needs at this time are for shoes for kindergarten through 6th grade, boys jeans sizes 5 to 12 and teen underwear for both boys and girls.”

Clothing donations can be made during Clothes for Kids’ normal operating hours: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, and Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Clothes for Kids is located at 16725 52nd Ave. W.

Clothes For Kids receives no government funding, and in order to meet the increasing demand for services, the organization needs additional volunteers, in-kind donations and cash contributions to help fill the holes in inventory and meet the needs of local students.

Clothes For Kids opened for back-to-school shopping on Aug. 23 and, since then, has provided comprehensive school wardrobes to more than 1,300 low-income students in the area.

When families arrive at Clothes For Kids, each student receives a shopping list and basket and can look through the racks of new and gently-used clothing and choose quality school clothes that reflect their personal style. During their one shopping trip per school year, students receive a warm coat, a light-weight jacket, pants and shirts, shoes, socks, underwear and more. The only thing that is missing is the cash register.

For more information about Clothes For Kids, please go to www.clothesforkids.org, email office@clothesforkids.org or call 425-741-6500.