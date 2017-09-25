Reminder: Clothes for Kids to host open house Sept. 27

Clothes for Kids will hold an open house Wednesday, Sept. 27 to show community members what goes on behind the scenes at the non-profit.

Clothes for Kids provides clothing for kids in need throughout Snohomish County, including in the Edmonds School District.

The event on Sept. 27 will run from 5-7 p.m. To attend, please RSVP at office@clothesforkids.org or call 425-741-6500. For more information about the organization, visit its website at this link.

Clothes for Kids is located at 16725 52nd Ave. W. in Lynnwood.