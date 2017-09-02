Community Emergency Response Team classes set for Edmonds in October

Fire District 1, soon to be the South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Regional Fire Authority, is offering Community Emergency Response Team classes this October.
Classes will be held every Monday and Thursday from Oct. 2-26 at Edmonds Fire Station 20 (23009 88th Ave. W., Edmonds) and Fire District 1 headquarters (12425 Meridian Ave., Everett). Classes will run from 6-10 p.m. Participants should plan to attend every session.
For more information or to register for the classes, click here.
Is it possible to join your FEMA class if I’m unable to attend the 1st session on October 2nd.
I’d be available to come down Sunday or early Monday, pre-lunch to register if that helps.
I worked for Bill Medagovich at FEMA in the early 90’s, but never had the broad range of training you’re offering.
I’v left similar phone messages for Kristen Thorstenson however as busy as she must be, I’d thought I would email as well.
Thanks in advance,
Jake Jacobsen