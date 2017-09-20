Councilmember invites citizens to join him in emergency response training

Edmonds City Councilmember Neil Tibbott is inviting Edmonds residents to join him in becoming trained to help their communities in the event of an emergency or natural disaster.

Tibbott noted that he has signed up for the Community Emergency Response Training sponsored by Snohomish County Fire District 1, and wants to bring five other citizens to join him. Two, so far, have committed to the effort.

“CERT training empowers us as neighbors to make the most of our available resources in our neighborhoods,” he said.

During the CERT Disaster Response training, participants learn how to prepare themselves and their families to deal with disasters, how to put out small fires, basic disaster first aid and medical triage, conduct search and rescue operations and understanding the psychological effect of disasters.

The trainings are 6-10 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Oct. 2-26, at Edmonds Fire Station 20 and Fire District 1 Headquarters in Everett

“I believe that this training is a tangible response to the kind of natural disasters we’ve seen this summer in other parts of the world,” Tibbott said. “If more of us are trained with first aid and basic disaster response, more of our emergency personnel will be available for the most difficult tasks that remain. CERT training empowers us as neighbors to make the most of our available resources in our neighborhoods.

You can register at this link. And if you want to participate in Tibbott’s group of five, contact him via his council webpage.