Councilmember withdraws her request for city newsletter subscriber emails

Edmonds City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson Saturday night said she is rescinding, “effectively immediately,” her public records request for more than 1,500 subscribers to the quarterly “Update on Edmonds” newsletter and City of Edmonds news releases.

Subscribers were informed late Thursday that their contact information was about to be released as part of the public records request by Johnson, who is running for re-election in November. Johnson said the request was made to obtain email addresses of citizens with an interest in city government to whom she could send information about her positions on the various issues in the upcoming campaign.

However, several citizens contacted My Edmonds News and the City Clerk’s office, expressing concern after learning that the only way to stop their personal information from being released was to retain an attorney and file for a injunction in Superior Court.

Johnson said late Friday that she was considering withdrawing her public records request, and on Saturday night she copied My Edmonds News on an email to Susan Quan, City Public Disclosure & Records Maintenance Specialist, confirming that she was doing so:

Dear Susan: I rescind my request for email addresses for the City’s Newsletter and news releases effective immediately.

Johnson is running to retain the council seat she has held since 2012. She is being challenged by Edmonds resident Josh Thompson.