Dick’s walkers hit the road Saturday for annual charity event

Despite a sketchy weather forecast, more than 40 participants gathered on Saturday morning at the Edmonds Dick’s Drive-In, 220th and Highway 99, to take the first steps on 7th annual Dick’s Walkathon for Charity. The route covers 22 miles, stopping at all Dick’s locations along the way.

“We’ve been growing every year since the event began,” said event co-founder Lars Phillips. “We’ve let folks know that they can join us at any time along the route. Last year we ended with more than 70 participants and raised more than $11,000 for local charities that help the homeless. We’re looking to top that today.”

Learn more about the Dick’s Walkathon in this week’s My Edmonds News article here and the event Facebook page.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel