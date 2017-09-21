Edmonds insurance agent John McDonald receives Lifetime Achievement Award

John McDonald of Edmonds-based McDonald McGarry Insurance Brokers was awarded the Don C. Burnham Lifetime Achievement Award Thursday at the annual Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers Conferences at Tulalip Resort.

This award, presented during the conference luncheon, recognizes an individual who has offered outstanding leadership and service to clients and fellow agents during his or her career. The Don C. Burnham Award is considered the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers’ highest honor for its members.

McDonald McGarry, best known for their annual Shredding Event and the red fire hats at the 4th of July Parade, has been on Main Street since 1996.