Edmonds Kind of Play: Preschool activities that fit toddlers to a ‘T’

For having zero toddlers at home, my life is pretty toddler heavy right now. I am related to no less than three toddlers at the moment — at least I hope that number is correct, my memory — not unlike my time as a toddler mom — is a thing of the past. On top of my family, some of our closest friends have a son whose age is still given out in months. When I hear about the Mom groups, tantrums, cartoon preferences and height percentages, I am brought right back to those days. People would smile at us while we were out, even though sometimes we were just barely hanging on until naptime — mainly my naptime.

While the more I have to worry about monitoring phones and video games, the less I remember about the day-to-day of having kids whose clothes sizes ended in “T”, I do remember the need for activities. The best news is there are plenty of options nearby including free storytimes, low commitment classes and sports, and evening and weekend options.

As a parent, I’ve tried library storytimes with both kids with varying degrees of success based more on my child than the actual storytime. I visited one last spring to hang out with my friend and her toddler and it was a good reminder that every child is different there isn’t one schedule to develop as a kid. While all of the storytimes at the Edmonds Library are during typical workday hours, both Lynnwood and Mukilteo have a once-a-week session after 9 a.m.-5 p.m. business hours.

On Tuesdays at the Edmonds Library, 650 Main St., children ages 3 to 5 and a caregiver can attend Ready Readers: Preschool Storytime at 11 a.m. There are “books, sing-along songs and creative activities that prepare young minds for the adventures of reading.” Then either playtime or a craft may follow.

On Wednesdays there are two back-to-back sessions — 10 and 11 a.m. — of Ready Readers: Toddler Storytime for children ages 18 months to 3 years and a caregiver. This event invites attendees to “Jump and bounce into a magical world of stories, music, and movements that nurture the desire to read.” Playtime or a craft is an option with this session as well.

Fridays at 10 a.m. are for Ready Readers: Baby Storytime. This time is for children ages 18 months to 3 years to “learn to love reading together with stories, songs, fingerplays and rhymes” and is followed by playtime.

If the daytime offerings don’t fit you schedule, there are two other options for Storytimes nearby.

Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood, offers Ready Readers: Preschool Storytime for children ages 3 to 5 and a caregiver on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. that offers the books and sing-alongs of the daytime sessions in its abbreviated night-time slot.The Mukilteo Library, 4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, has a Ready Readers: Family Storytime on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.. This Storytime welcomes children of all ages and is set up like the daytime storytimes.

For information on any of these events, you can check out the Sno-Isle.org > Events > Classes and Events Calendar.

I called Debbie Johnson at Edmonds Parks and Recreation today in an effort to find the name of the class we signed my second son up for when he was roughly 15 months old — and to see if it’s still available. Even though I forgot the name, Debbie reminded me it was called “Tiny Feet.” It’s hard to forget that class, thanks to my Facebook memories feature reminding me he tried to kiss two different girls on his first day. Now — 7 years and lots of dialogue about consent later — I learned about some of the options available for those with toddlers at the Frances Anderson Center right now. Though there are too many to name in just one column, Debbie mentioned a few that have openings!

With Little Fishes Preschool Prep and Fun Factory full for the current session, Debbie told me about Art and Play, for those ages 2 to 4 and a caregiver, which is held on Wednesdays once a month from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, Nov. 1, and Dec. 6. Each class, which can be signed up for separately, is $12 for an Edmonds resident plus a $3 supply fee. The class will have story book circle time with songs and include a craft related to the story. Each child in attendance will bring home their craft and a paper book. Another low commitment option is the Friday AM Playzone, held Fridays at a new time, 10:45 to 11:35 a.m. Reservations open for this class a week in advance and the fee is $7 per visit. This “unique drop-in” play time is “monitored and structured for safety” as kids can climb, jump, and roll which, at our house, was code for “get tired enough to nap.”

Edmonds Parks and Recreation also offers mid-week and weekend sports options. Skyhawks Hoopster Tots offers classes for kids ages 2.5 to 5 on Tuesdays. M&M Kids Sports Tennis is offered midday Wednesdays for ages 3 to 5 and after school on Thursdays for those ages 5 to 10. A year-round favorite Kidz Love Soccer has options on Saturdays for kids between 2.5- and 10-years-old with an added bonus of the classes being indoors starting in November. To sign up for classes or sports through Edmonds Parks and Recreation you can visit RecZone.org, CrazeDigital.org, or you can contact Debbie Johnson at 425-771-0230.