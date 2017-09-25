Edmonds man faces charges after pointing shotgun at man on toilet

An Edmonds man has been charged with second-degree assault for barging into a bathroom and leveling a shotgun at a man while he was seated on the toilet, accusing him of stealing his cell phone.

According to probable cause documents filed in Snohomish County Superior Court, it was 4:20 am on July 29 when 27-year-old Zachary Collier of Edmonds armed himself with a shotgun and broke into the bathroom at the Edmonds residence of his acquaintance Nicholas Baldwin. Baldwin, who was seated on the toilet at the time, said Collier pointed a .410 gauge shotgun at him, and demanded that Baldwin return his cell phone.

Despite his vulnerable position, Baldwin tried to engage Collier in conversation, arguing that he didn’t have the phone, and there was no reason why he’d want it in the first place.

“This whole time he had his finger on the trigger of the gun and had it pointing at my feet,” Baldwin later told police.

Baldwin continued to talk to Collier, eventually calming him down by offering to go help look for his phone.

But the calm was to be short-lived.

Baldwin went on to tell police that the two moved to the front porch and had only been searching for a few minutes when Collier again became belligerent and “pointed the gun at my head.” Baldwin then reported that he reached up and grabbed the gun, at which point Collier retreated to his car and drove away.

Police found the vehicle with .410 shotgun ammunition in the trunk.

Collier’s previous scrapes with the law include car theft, possession of drugs and possession of a stolen firearm. He was free on community custody at the time of the current incident.

Collier was subsequently arrested and is currently in custody in the Snohomish County jail. He was formally charged on Sept. 21 with second-degree assault committed while on community custody.

— By Larry Vogel