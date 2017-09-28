From the Edmonds Mayor: Summer is over, fall is here

After a long and very hot summer, fall has evidently arrived. While many of us enjoyed the warm weather, I am pleased someone else (hopefully) will be in charge of watering my yard! Seriously, while I want to enjoy a gorgeous fall, I would like to have a little rain.

I am pleased on a number of fronts with all the activities that brought us together this summer. The fabulous Summer Market, which will continue for two more Saturdays; the Chamber-sponsored community events, such as the 4th of July, the Taste of Edmonds and the Annual Car Show; the Arts Festival over Father’s Day weekend; along with the recent Bird Fest, which has grown impressively.

Other summertime events are the “Summer Concerts in the Park” series at City Park and Hazel Miller Park; the Port of Edmonds Sea Jazz concert series; outdoor movies for the family; and what about the Edmonds Theater presenting free summer afternoon movies to entertain the kids?

There was lots of summer fun here in Edmonds, so you sure can’t say there’s “nothing to do around Edmonds!”

And, in case you think all the fun stops just because summer is over, think again!

The Edmonds Center for the Arts will launch their 11th season next week (has it really been that long?). The Edmonds Driftwood Players and The Phoenix Theatre are preparing for busy seasons, as are the Cascade Symphony and the Sno-King Chorale. The Olympic Ballet kicks-off their 2017-18 season in October and Barclay/Shelton Dance Company started their Fall 2017-18 dance class season earlier this month. And let’s not forget about the about the Art Walk, which takes place on the third Thursday of each month throughout the year.

The Chamber of Commerce continues their community involvement with the annual Halloween Trick or Treat night in downtown and the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26. And holidays are when the Edmonds Downtown Alliance, together with individual merchants and the City, pull out all the stops to make a memorable holiday experience for all, with the Holiday Trolley, Santa photo stations, the Holiday Market (Nov. 4, 11 and 18 and Dec. 2, 9 and 16), carolers, lights and decorations, free holiday movies and other events. Watch for news of the upcoming holiday fun in the local media, online and in posters around town.

With the Summer Market winding down, the Edmonds Historical Museum launches right into their fifth truly fun Scarecrow Festival. They will also host their annual dinner and auction on Nov. 4. Watch for information for both events.

On the safety side, and since Oct 8 – .14 is Fire Safety Week, Mayor Earling will read a proclamation at the Oct. 10 Council Meeting, and Fire District 1 will host an Open House on October 14th at Fire Station 21, near Martha Lake.

Other important things going on this Fall at City Hall are:

* the 2018 City Budget, which I will present to the Council on Oct. 10.

* a Mayor’s Town Hall scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 15 in the Plaza Room on the top floor of the library

* the appointment of a Task Force to develop a long-term housing strategy for the city, headed by Development Services Director, Shane Hope, with a very strong group of housing advocates who will make recommendations to the city

* the winding down of many large projects, with the exception of one: the improvements at 76th and 212th, which will take us into late fall

* and last, but not least, plans have begun to send a delegation to our Sister City, Hekinan, Japan in April so we can help celebrate the 30th anniversary of our sister city relationship and the 70th anniversary of the City of Hekinan.

As you can see, city and the community will remain busy and active in the coming months. I hope you enjoy the many celebrations and activities that Fall brings and continue enjoying all the great things Edmonds has to offer.

— By Edmonds Mayor Dave Earling