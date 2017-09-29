Edmonds merchants hosting Brouhaha sale Sept. 30

Once again, the Downtown Edmonds Merchants Association is sponsoring Brouhaha, described as a backroom blow out of merchandise from nine local businesses, at up to 75 percent off. The event will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at Edmonds Masonic Lodge, 515 Dayton St.

Any unsold items will be donated for use in an October garage sale benefiting Washington Kids in Transition, which supports homeless families in the Edmonds School District.

Participating businesses include C’est La Vie, Chroma Salon, Crush Footwear, Gallery North, Housewares, Nadia Evening, Pelindaba Lavender, Rebekah’s Boutique and Rogue.

All sales are cash only and are final.

