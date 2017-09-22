Edmonds police arrest leads to discovery of cash, drugs, weapons

An Edmonds police arrest last week in the Winco Foods parking lot led to the discovery of a convicted felon, more than $20,000 in cash, heroin and methamphetamine, and two weapons.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley, a patrol officer found a mini-van parked in the middle of the Winco parking lot in the 21900 block of Highway 99 around 2 a.m. Sept. 14. The driver and passenger were both passed out. The officer could see drug paraphernalia down by the passenger’s feet, Hawley said.

The female passenger gave the drug paraphernalia to the officer. It was then the officer realized there was a revolver sitting by the driver’s foot. He was still passed out at the time.

The driver had a felony warrant from the Department of Corrections. He had multiple felony convictions, including possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drugs.

Both subjects were arrested from the vehicle. The driver, 38-year-old Jeffrey Jackson of Seattle, had $2,700 in his pocket. He also had 53 grams of heroin in his pocket.

When he was taken to the jail, it was discovered that Jackson had an additional $17,700 in cash hidden in the groin area of his pants.

The vehicle was searched the next day after getting a warrant from the court. Inside, police found more drugs, including 374 grams of methamphetamine and another 124 grams of heroin. A shotgun was also found.

Jackson was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of drugs with intent to deliver.