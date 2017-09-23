Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 12-19

Sept. 12

23800 block Highway 99: Report of possible robbery resulted in pursuit, collision and arrest of two subjects in Shoreline. See full story here.

10100 block 236th Place Southwest: Theft from car reported.

7500 block 221st Place Southwest: A respondent in a no-contact order messaged petitioner via a cell phone app, violating order.

20700 block 77th Place West: Forgery reported.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for violating a domestic violence no-contact order.

23900 block Highway 99: A verbal argument was reported between boyfriend and girlfriend.

Sept. 13

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A man and woman committed a “dine and dash” at Denny’s — Denny’s requested the couple be trespassed from restaurant.

100 block West Dayton Street: A boat motor was stolen out of a storage yard.

9500 block 240th Street Southwest: Spray paint was reported on a tire at an elementary school.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Subject in a wheelchair is seen on video stealing numerous items from Swedish Hospital gift shop.

21700 block 76th Avenue West: Theft of work truck reported.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Drugs were found.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

20400 block 78th Place West: Subject was arrested on outstanding warrants and a new narcotics charge.

Sept. 14

21300 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on burglary charges and released.

21900 block Highway 99: Police contact with a suspicious vehicle resulted in arrest of two subjects for narcotics and weapons violations. More details here.

23600 block 78th Avenue West: A man with a warrant resisted arrest and fled from officer. He was later located and found in possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police received a Child Protective Services for inappropriate touching between a 14-year-old and a 17-year-old.

23800 block 78th Avenue West: A metal case for a Sawz-all was stolen from victim’s yard sometime overnight.

21100 block Highway 99: Counterfeit money was passed at business.

21600 block Highway 99: Case was found containing drug paraphernalia.

22000 block Highway 99: A man causing a scene at a business was trespassed.

200 block 2nd Avenue North: An elderly female was scammed.

Sept. 15

100 block Main Street: A man was arrested for felony harassment.

23900 block Highway 99: A possible vehicle prowl was reported at a local motel. Suspects were captured on motel’s surveillance footage.

9600 block 231st Place Southwest: Complainant reported that someone had stolen a delivered package from a mailbox.

23700 block 96th Place West: A bicycle was stolen from an open garage.

250 5th Avenue North: A resident turned in a pistol for safekeeping

7800 block 185th Place Southwest: Two subjects got into an argument over a side road being blocked. Both subjects punched each other’s cars, with one vehicle being dented.

22200 block 93rd Place West: A man got into a verbal argument with his ex-wife over a custody dispute.

23800 block 84th Avenue West: Report of an assault led to information on possible gang activity and initiation.

Sept. 16

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A cab driver dropped a passenger off at the Brackett’s Apts. Before getting out of the cab, the passenger threatened the cab driver and put his arm around his neck. The man then left the cab and went into the complex on foot.

21900 block Highway 99: A bad $10 bill was passed at the counter.

21600 block 98th Avenue West: A resident found car parked in a driveway keyed.

9800 block 240th Place West: An elderly women was possibly taken advantage of by her caregiver and her friends, who performed unsolicited housework and made unauthorized purchases with her credit card.

23900 block Highway 99: Police provided an assist to the firedepartment on a heroin overdose.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A woman claimed an acquaintance stole her car at gunpoint.

9800 block 240th Place Southwest: A homeowner found a man inside vehicle.

600 block Edmonds Way: Police received call of DUI driver at the Westagte Mini Mart. Subject was taken into custody for DUI.

24200 block 107th Place West: A dog was attacked by a German Shepherd.

Sept. 17

9600 block 220th Street Southwest: A bicycle and keys were found on Westgate Elementary School property.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A customer at Edmonds Goodwill was shopping at the store and cut her finger on a razor blade taped to the outside of a merchandise bag on the sales floor.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Vehicle theft reported.

21110 block Highway 99: Edmonds PD provided an assist to Lynnwood PD for a DUI/collision after driver left Harvey’s Tavern.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A Public Storage unit was broken into.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A K9 track for a suspect with a felony warrant resulted in an arrest.

Sept. 18

600 block 5th Avenue South: A resident reported finding a cell phone at a bus stop.

400 block Main Street: Two chains were stolen from a jewelry store.

23200 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to a verbal argument involving a father, his daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend.

18500 block 92nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a garage.

Sept. 19

8600 block Madrona Lane: An iPod was stolen sometime overnight from an unlocked vehicle parked in the victim’s driveway.