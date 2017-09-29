Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 19-26

Sept. 19

18500 block 92nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a garage.

8600 block Madrona Lane: An iPod was stolen sometime overnight from an unlocked vehicle parked in victim’s driveway.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A juvenile non-student brought a knife to Edmonds-Woodway High School and made threats to harm two students at the school. See our earlier story here.

7800 block 173rd Street Southwest: Theft of identity used to open fraudulent credit account.

21100 block 80th Avenue West: A woman was bitten and struck on the side of her head and body when she wouldn’t let her boyfriend take her car.

8000 block 181st Place Southwest: Subject reported the theft or loss of vehicle’s front license plate.

23000 block Highway 99: A bicycle was found behind O’Reilly’s Auto Parts was turned over to Edmonds PD for safekeeping.

Sept. 20

23200 block 100th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from a school.

100 block Sunset Avenue: A vehicle was stolen from a commuter parking lot.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A woman told police she lost her wallet with cash and identification.

800 block 10th Avenue North: Fraudulent credit card detected by credit union; card canceled.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Theft of funds reported from checking account.

23000 block 102nd Place West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

7200 block 216th Street Southwest: A man self-admitted to the hospital with apparent stab wounds to his abdomen. He reported being robbed and stabbed nearby.

Sept. 21

700 block 15th Way Southwest: A shotgun was turned into police.

4300 block 194th Street Southwest: A man was arrested on an Edmonds misdemeanor warrant for drug paraphernalia.

800 block Caspers Street: A threatening statement was made by one employee to another employee.

7900 block 194th Place Southwest: A disturbance between an adult male and his juvenile stepson was found to be a parental discipline issue.

22600 block Highway 99: A vehicle prowl was reported, with items taken.

9300 block 236th Street Southwest: A report of unwanted touching led to an assault investigation.

40 block Pine Street: Jewelry was reported missing from a residence.

22800 block 76th Avenue West: License plate were stolen off a vehicle while it was parked at Park Ballinger Apartments overnight.

6600 block 220th Street Southwest: A subject with a warrant in a stolen vehicle fled from police.

9500 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to a vehicle vs. bicyclist collision. See more details here.

400 block Admiral Way: A woman was arrested for violating multiple court orders, possessing illegal narcotics, theft, assault and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 22

22800 block 102nd Place West: Clothing was found.

1000 block Edmonds Street: A bike was found at Hummingbird Park.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A driver who experienced a medical event in a restaurant drive-thru was cited for driving on a suspended license.

500 block Main Street: A man reported receiving on online threat.

212th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A report of a fight in the roadway led police to arrest a juvenile on a warrant.

Sept. 23

22100 block 96th Avenue West: A woman reported her vehicle tire was slashed while parked in her driveway.

23600 block Highway 99: Shoplifting was reported at a store but suspect wasn’t located.

22900 block Highway 99: An intoxicated male was arrested for an Edmonds’ misdemeanor warrant for third-degree malicious mischief. He was taken to Swedish Hospital ER for medical clearance, then booked into Snohomish County Jail.

7400 block 224th Street Southwest: A subject with a felony warrant arrested during a traffic stop and booked into the Snohomish County Jail

19500 block 80th Avenue West: Subject made threats to kill self by using razor blades.

Sept. 24

20700 block 76th Avenue West: Door was breached during a welfare check of reporting party’s husband. Husband was just sound asleep.

23900 block 100th Avenue West: A DUI driver crossed center lane, causing a collision.

1200 block Olympic Avenue: A fenced gate to a shed attached to Edmonds Elementary School was cut and broken into, and a backpack leaf blower unit was stolen.

500 block Walnut Street: Subject reported that unknown person attempted to open credit in subject’s name.

8200 block 188th Street Southwest: An outboard motor and auto pilot were stolen from a boat parked at a residence.

23900 block Highway 99: A verbal argument was reported between a boyfriend and girlfriend

11300 block South Dogwood Lane, Woodway: A wife slapped husband in the face over a drinking issue.

Sept. 26

18000 block Talbot Road: A citizen turned in rifles for destruction.