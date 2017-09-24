Edmonds scenic: Come sail away with me

121
2

From David Carlos, who noted that Sunday, Sept. 24 marked the 40th anniversary of the release of “Come Sail Away” by Styx.  “These photos are in honor of the song,” he said.

2 COMMENTS

  2. I have been a Styx fan for years and that is one of my favorite songs. I saw them in concert years ago at the Evergreen State Fair.

    Thank you for sharing your photos.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here