Eleanor Granmo: Edmonds Arts Festival, Arts Commission volunteer

ELEANOR GRANMO 9/2/1914 – 8/27/2017

Eleanor Pearl Granmo was born in Seattle on September 2, 1914. She was predeceased by her parents, Pleasant Lee Hemphill and Ellen Bethel Pearl (Allison) Hemphill, her sister, Lois Lee (Hemphill) Teeple and her husband, Olaf H. “Ole” Granmo.

Eleanor was raised on a farm in Snohomish County. In high school, she was President of the High School drama club and a member of the Honor Society. She attended University of Washington, where she met Ole. They built a home in the ‘bowl’ in Edmonds with beautiful walnut wood paneling and 180 degree view of the Sound. Because of Ole’s boat building experience, they designed the kitchen to resemble a boat’s galley.

The view from their home became an integral part of their life as they enjoyed many excursions on the Puget Sound and beyond as long time active members of the Edmonds Yacht Club. In 2001, Eleanor received the Rudy Toroni Inspirational Award in recognition of her many years of dedicated service to the Yacht Club.

Eleanor worked in Seattle in mortgage banking and was a charter member of the National Association of Professional Mortgage Women Seattle Puget Sound, serving as president in 1972-73. She was recognized as “Member of the Year” in 1979 and, in 2000, became an Honorary Lifetime Member.

After retirement, she was fully engaged with activities of the Edmonds Arts Festival, earning the nickname “Wheels” for always being available to run errands and do what was needed “to get the job done.” For 15 years, she was director of performance entertainment for the Arts Festival and served for 8 years (2 years as Chair) on the Edmonds Arts Commission. In 1998, Eleanor was the recipient of the Edmonds Music and Arts Club Community Recognition Award.

Eleanor’s other interests included travel in the U.S. and abroad, including trips to China, Russia, Spain and Greece; and her garden, where she lovingly tended her beautiful roses and made delicious jam from blackberries she picked from berry bushes in her yard.

Survivors include her nieces, Dyanna Teeple Martin, Tina Granmo Wynecoop, Paula Granmo Emerson, Karen Granmo Suffia and Joyce Carlsen; nephews, Stephen Paul Granmo and Leland Anderson; several grand- and great grand-nieces and nephews, as well as long time friends, neighbors and caregivers who treasured her feisty spirit full of ‘verve and vinegar’ to the end, five days shy of 103 years old!

A private celebration of life has been held. Remembrances in honor of Eleanor may be sent to the City of Edmonds Arts Commission for the Art Museum Memorial Building Fund.