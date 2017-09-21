Friends of the Edmonds Library seeking community support for book storage

The Annual Book Sale in the Frances Anderson Center Gym has been a staple fall event for the Friends of the Edmonds Library for the last 35 years. The two-day sale raises almost half of the group’s annual budget to support the Edmonds Library and provide a graduate-level scholarship at the University of Washington.

However, with the upcoming demolition of the City of Edmonds’ Civic Field bleachers, a new storage space is needed.

“We’ve been very fortunate that the city has graciously allowed us to use rooms at Civic Field, but after our sale this October we need a new space,” said Friends President Luke Distelhorst.

The Friends have reached out to some local organizations but thus far have not been able to find a suitable facility. They are seeking a space about the size of a two-car garage without any water or moisture issues.

The Friends use the space to sort donated books and then box them up for storage during the year until the sale. This year the sale is on Oct. 27 for members, and Oct. 28 for the general public.

Any individuals or companies that may have space can reach the friends at edmondslibfriends@gmail.com.

The Friends also have upcoming fall programs open to the public with Edmonds Bookshop’s Mary Kay Sneeringer on Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. and painter-muralist Andy Eccleshall on Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. Both events are in the Plaza Room above the library. If you’d like to learn more about the Friends you can visit www.edmondslibraryfriends.org