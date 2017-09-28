Hearty soup of student-grown veggies takes center stage at Chase Lake curriculum night

1 of 9

Thursday night was a time to laugh, learn and build community as Chase Lake parents gathered at the school for a very special shared meal built around a heart-warming Tuscan-style soup, made from the harvest of this year’s Chase Lake Community Garden.

“We had lots of zucchini, tomatoes and herbs this year,” said volunteer garden coordinator Beth Black. “We supplemented with beans and stock purchased at the grocery to fill it out. Five of our PTA moms prepared the soup in their home kitchens, brought it here tonight and combined it in large crock pots on the serving table. It was a true community effort from beginning to end. And tonight we all come together to celebrate the fruits of our labor and love.”

Grown on school grounds, the garden is an all-school project that brings students, parents and volunteers together to share the joy of growing food. One of the featured stops on this year’s Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour, the Chase Lake Community Garden has quickly become a model for other schools and groups.

“Our students have been growing this garden for more than two years,” said Principal Sean Silver. “It’s been just magical to watch them plant seeds, see their excitement when the first sprouts emerge, watch as they put their hearts into tending the garden through the growing season, and finally the special joy of bringing in the harvest. Along the way students learn that you can grow food without pesticides and loads of chemical fertilizers, and they actually get excited about eating wholesome foods. Kids who would never eat broccoli are suddenly into their veggies!”

Everyone got a sample of the soup, but with more than 300 parents, teachers and students in attendance more food was needed, so parent volunteers kept a steady stream of hot dogs and hamburgers coming off the grill to supplement the main attraction.

As everyone filled their plates and sat down to eat, the room grew vibrant with the feeling that comes with being part of something larger than yourself, fueled by the shared experience of the Chase Lake Garden.

“Community is what we’re all about at Chase Lake,” said Principal Silver. “It captures who we are as a school.”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel