Holy Crow, Edmonds! It’s scarecrow time again

The 2017 Edmonds Historical Museum Annual Scarecrow Festival kicks off this Sunday, Oct. 1, with the opening of registration for this year’s entries.

Last year more than 75 businesses, individuals, homeowner groups, clubs, artists and more came together to haunt our town with scarecrows and be part of what has become Edmonds premiere fall fun event. This year we’re looking to top 100!

Is yours built yet? Is it under construction? Is it scary? Does it have a message? Does it make you want to scream or just say “awwwww”? But most of all, are you having fun?

Need some inspiration? Check out last year’s top scarecrows here.

As soon as your scarecrow is complete and on public view, register it online at http://scf.historicedmonds.org/register-vote/.

Registration opens this Sunday, Oct. 1 and closes at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15. That’s a short three-week window to get your entry built and registered, so there’s not a moment to lose. The first scarecrows are already appearing on our streets, so the fun has definitely begun, and the sooner you get in on it, the more fun you’ll have.

New this year will be two special award categories, ‘First-time Builders’ and ‘Best Depiction of Edmonds History,’ with winners selected by the following panel of judges:

Andy Eccleshall – Local Edmonds Artist

John McGibbon – Long-time Edmonds resident

Emily Scott – Historic Preservation Commission

Jerry Freeland – Museum Board President

Katie Kelly – Museum Director

And this just in: In addition to keeping up with the Edmonds Scarecrow Festival via Facebook and Twitter, the museum announced that this year it is holding a “Scare Yourself” selfie party on Instagram. Just take a selfie with your favorite scarecrow and post it with the hashtag #scarecrowselfie.

And don’t forget to follow the Scarecrow Festival on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information on how to register, instructions on how to build a scarecrow, contest rules and more, go to the Edmonds Historical Museum’s Scarecrow Festival web page at http://scf.historicedmonds.org or call the Scarecrow Hotline at 425-774-6507.

The Edmonds Museum is located in Edmonds’ historic 1910 Carnegie Library at 118 Fifth Ave. N.