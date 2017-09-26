Lace up your walking shoes for a good cause — join the Dick’s Walkathon Sept. 30

1 of 5

Edmonds is again the starting line for the Dick’s Walkaton, an annual event that raises funds to support homeless services in the Seattle area. The 22-mile walk leaves at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 30, from the Edmonds Dick’s Drive-in at 220th Street Southwest and Highway 99, and ends at the Queen Anne location, stopping at every Dick’s along the way.

But it’s more than just walking, eating and burning calories. Last year the event raised more than $11,000 for charities that help the homeless in our communities, and this year organizers hope to top that.

“Over the years most of our walkers have been Seattle folks,” said event founder and organizer Lars Phillips, “but we’d sure love to have a healthy contingent from Snohomish County! So c’mon Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace! Join us at the Edmonds Dick’s at 10:15 this Saturday, Sept. 30 for a fun day supporting a great cause, and help us set a new record for participation and fundraising!”

Check the event Facebook page for details and to sign up.

Now in its seventh year, the event has grown by leaps and bounds since 2011 when Phillips and friend JP Osseward hatched the idea and took the first steps. Friends since their days as Ballard High School classmates, the two shared a love of urban hiking and a taste for Dick’s cuisine — and a walk to all Dick’s locations seemed like a perfect way to combine the two.

Back in 2011 the walk was shorter — only 15 miles — as the Edmonds Dick’s had yet to open. But in subsequent years the event grew in numbers, miles and purpose. Starting with the two founders in 2011, the walk has grown steadily, last year drawing 64 participants who walked the 22-mile route, fueled by a fresh infusion of Dick’s food at each stop.

“What started as an admittedly silly idea between me and a friend has taken off and turned into an amazing charity event,” said Phillips. “In 2014 we took on a new purpose and began using the event to raise money for local organizations that support the homeless. We raised a few thousand dollars in 2014 and 2015, but then in 2016 Dick’s and Gravity Payments (their credit card processing company) each agreed to match up to $5,000 donated on the day of the walk.”

Last year alone, this allowed the group to raise $11,637 for the following organizations:

Mary’s Place – www.marysplaceseattle.org

First Place School – www.firstplaceschool.org

FareStart – www.farestart.org

ROOTS Young Adult Shelter –www.rootsinfo.org

The Compass Center – www.compasscenter.org

Operation Nightwatch – www.seattlenightwatch.org

St. Martin de Porres Shelter – bit.ly/SaintMartinShelter

Cocoon House – Non Profit – www.cocoonhouse.org

“This double match will continue with this year’s walk, and thanks to this we’ve set a goal of raising at least $15,000 to support the organizations that help the homeless in our community,” Phillips said.

Last year the walkers were joined by Seattle Seahawk running back CJ Prosise and Dan Price, CEO of Gravity Payments. (Price has become very well known in the business community for raising the minimum salaries of all of his employees to $70,000), and Phillips hopes to have more celebrity participation this year.

— By Larry Vogel