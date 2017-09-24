Letter to the editor: Current port commission doing fine job protecting marsh

Dear Editor,
I have been following the port commission campaign and signage with some concern regarding the “Save the Marsh” call to action from the candidates opposing the incumbents.
The implication is that the current commissioners have not adequately protected the Edmonds Marsh.
This could not be further from the truth.
I have been on staff at Harbor Square Athletic Club for over a decade and a member there for longer than that; as such, I have been on the paths along the Edmonds Marsh weekly. I can attest to noticeable, positive improvement in the health and vibrancy of the marsh and its inhabitants during this time. The incumbent port commissioners running for re-election (along with those whose terms are not up this year) have managed to promote the health of the marsh while meeting and exceeding the primary mission of the port. The primary mission of the port, for those who may not know, is to promote economic development.
The Port of Edmonds earned national honors in 2006 when it was named “Marina of the Year”—a first for any West Coast marina—by Marina Dock Age Magazine. Bruce Faires is the candidate for re-election who was on the port commission at the time. Since then, our port conditions have continued to improve in every way- a healthier marsh, more tourism, added businesses and jobs, increased revenues, and a more beautiful landscape. Bruce Faires, Fred Gouge, and Steve Johnston (the candidate I actively endorse—please see https://stevejohnstonforport.com) have all played a hand in this.
This is beyond “if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it”…. When we have an elected body operating at the gold standard (as we do with the Edmonds Port Commission), why would we seek change?
Vivian Olson
Edmonds
As the saying goes, “actions speak louder than words”and that needs to be considered when discussing the incumbent Port Commissioners running for election. These Port Commissioners are on record demanding and threatening litigation to have the buffer around the Marsh reduced to 25 feet so that development could be as close to the Marsh as possible (which is to the detriment of the Edmonds Marsh). Does that demonstrate that the incumbents have tried to “adequately protect the Marsh?” I think NOT especially when the best available science from the Department of Ecology indicated a minimum 110 foot buffer was necessary.
Its time to stop the rhetoric about the incumbent Port Commission candidates “adequately protecting” the Edmonds Marsh and let the facts speak for themselves. Concerned citizens of Edmonds do not want economic development at the expense of the Marsh, our wildlife, or our natural environment. The Port belongs to the public and our elected officials should represent the public interest in preserving our natural environment. The ACTIONS of the three incumbent Port candidates should be considered at election time, not all the rhetoric and “alternate facts” they want people to hear.
Mr. Scordino. before you establish yourself as an expert on what the citizens of Edmonds want you need to first go door to door calling on thousands of homes to learn what the vast majority really want.
Thank you Mr. Wambolt for your correct observation that I am not an “expert on what the citizens of Edmonds want” – that will be revealed by the election results ONLY IF the citizens of Edmonds are getting the facts and not election-time rhetoric (which was the point of my comment!). Please note though Mr. Wambolt that I used the term “CONCERNED” citizens of Edmonds (not all citizens) and I believe you will find my comment is factual if you go back and review all of the public comments made at our City Council meetings on the Edmonds Marsh buffer issue – the vast majority of the Edmonds citizens (who were CONCERNED enough to go to a Council meeting and comment) did indeed express the view that the citizens of this city do not want economic development at the expense of the Marsh, our wildlife, or our natural environment.
Fred Gouge, currently President of the Edmonds Port Commission, was also a port commissioner when the Port of Edmonds was name Marina of the Year.
Fine, but the Marina is NOT the Marsh.
The City owns the marsh and the city controls what happens to the marsh.
The argument continues. Do we want a Marsh, with brackish water, tidal exchange and all the attendant wildlife or do we want a green area over there that doesn’t impinge on the ability to park when coming to play tennis or shop. It will be one or the other. Who you vote for as Port Commissioners and City Council members will determine which it will be.
Mr. Scordino’s comment regarding actions speaking louder than words, rings true to me, and I suspect to most reasonable people. I’d also add we can reasonably expect actions in the future to resemble actions people have taken in the past.
Two of the three incumbent candidates were on the Port Commission when the Harbor Square redevelopment (55′ buildings 25′ from the Marsh) was fought for by the Port. The third incumbent candidate was a vocal proponent of that redevelopment individually, while his engineering firm worked on the project, and possibly would have gained more work going forward. He was later selected by incumbent commissioners to join them on the Commission.
I strongly suspect the Harbor Square redevelopment plans may resurface when the Port feels a more receptive City Council is in place. That may be why they fight so hard against more set backs.
While I don’t pretend to know what any else wants, it seems likely that if you want a 55′ glass cliff (with attendant noise, heat reflection and bird strikes) 25′ from the Marsh, vote for incumbent Commissioners. If not, ask the new candidates their position on this matter, and vote accordingly.
I concur and thank Joe Scordino for his thoughtful comments including, “…These Port Commissioners are on record demanding and threatening litigation to have the buffer around the Marsh reduced to 25 feet so that development could be as close to the Marsh as possible (which is to the detriment of the Edmonds Marsh). Does that demonstrate that the incumbents have tried to “adequately protect the Marsh?” I think NOT especially when the best available science from the Department of Ecology indicated a minimum 110 foot buffer was necessary.”
To Commissioner Faires… I recommend retirement!
Just circling back to all of this conversation- thanks to all for your comments. In reply, I would like to mention that I followed the Port’s development proposal you are referencing real time and have the following remembered facts to put forth from having done so: the original proposal had included the same buffer setback of 25 feet that currently exists and at which the Marsh has thrived and improved in this last decade plus. During the discussions on the redevelopment plan that ensued, the Port had been open to expanding the buffer beyond the 25 feet (I want to say to 50 feet but I am not certain).
My whole reason for writing is validated by this discussion. This is not a choice for economy versus the environment as some would have you think. Balance is our friend (and represented by the current commissioners).
Vivian, the 25 foot setback/buffer you recall referenced during the buffer deliberations is actually an “open space” requirement in a 1980 contract rezone agreement between the Port and the City (which apparently has not been upheld by the Port given that cars are parking within 10 feet of the Marsh thus preventing any vegetation from growing in this “open space”). Up until approval of the City’s new Shoreline Master Plan (SMP), the buffers around the Marsh were dictated by the City’s Critical Area Ordinance; and from about 2004 until the time of the SMP deliberations, the City was enforcing a 200 foot buffer at the Marsh, not 25 feet (that’s why the Port had to pay about $11,000 as critical area mitigation for the construction of the Jacobsen Marine facility). This factual information can be found in City and Port documents. The 25 foot “buffer” referenced by the incumbent Port Commissioners during the buffer deliberations was, in my view, rhetoric intended to confuse the public into supporting their misaligned effort to reduce the Marsh buffer to allow more space for development.
I started the comment train on your Letter to the Editor because I think it is important that the voters in this City are well informed on the facts about how well, if at all, the incumbent Port Commissioners have performed in protecting the Edmonds Marsh. I acknowledge that there may be other issues that voters will want to consider at election time, but if voters are being swayed one way or another based on information about the Marsh, then the public needs to have the facts not rhetoric.