Letter to the editor: Current port commission doing fine job protecting marsh

Dear Editor,

I have been following the port commission campaign and signage with some concern regarding the “Save the Marsh” call to action from the candidates opposing the incumbents.

The implication is that the current commissioners have not adequately protected the Edmonds Marsh.

This could not be further from the truth.

I have been on staff at Harbor Square Athletic Club for over a decade and a member there for longer than that; as such, I have been on the paths along the Edmonds Marsh weekly. I can attest to noticeable, positive improvement in the health and vibrancy of the marsh and its inhabitants during this time. The incumbent port commissioners running for re-election (along with those whose terms are not up this year) have managed to promote the health of the marsh while meeting and exceeding the primary mission of the port. The primary mission of the port, for those who may not know, is to promote economic development.

The Port of Edmonds earned national honors in 2006 when it was named “Marina of the Year”—a first for any West Coast marina—by Marina Dock Age Magazine. Bruce Faires is the candidate for re-election who was on the port commission at the time. Since then, our port conditions have continued to improve in every way- a healthier marsh, more tourism, added businesses and jobs, increased revenues, and a more beautiful landscape. Bruce Faires, Fred Gouge, and Steve Johnston (the candidate I actively endorse—please see https://stevejohnstonforport.com) have all played a hand in this.

This is beyond “if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it”…. When we have an elected body operating at the gold standard (as we do with the Edmonds Port Commission), why would we seek change?

Vivian Olson

Edmonds