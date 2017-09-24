Neighbors celebrate 5th anniversary of their Little Free Library

1 of 3
Five years ago, My Edmonds News ran a photo, submitted by Kay Vreeland, showing a newly opened Little Free Library at 519-6th Ave. S. in Edmonds
On Sunday, Sept. 24, neighbors gathered for a cookies and apple cider gathering to celebrate the library’s 5th anniversary.
The idea of a Little Free Library — the brainchild of two Wisconsin men — is this: Build a box — about the size of a large birdhouse — and place it on a short post (like a mailbox). Put it in your yard where others can get to it, and fill it with books.
The idea has spread throughout Edmonds, with neighborhoods across the city sporting the colorful boxes. You can find one near you by entering your ZIP code at this link.
Don’t we have a “free” library on Main and 7th?
Yes, the Edmonds Library is on Main and 7th and is free. The Little Free Libraries are dotted around the community in front of peoples homes. I look through them while walking my dog (she is used to having to stop and wait for a few minutes in front of these boxes). I have found some fabulous books and contributed some I have read and want to share. One of the interesting things about the little libraries is that you can get a feel for the tastes of the people closest to the library. For instance I know there is one in particular that has a large number of young readers and another one that has political fiction and non-fiction. There are a couple that don’t get as much turn-over so I try to take my books to those when I have a chance. It is fun and a bit of a treasure hunt. I have picked up some clunkers and some that I would never buy in a bookstore or search for in a traditional library but thought, what the heck, and borrowed and read them then returned them to the box. Once in a while I find a treasure.
Thank you to everyone that has contributed boxes and books to this lovely community system.