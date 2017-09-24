Neighbors celebrate 5th anniversary of their Little Free Library

1 of 3

Five years ago, My Edmonds News ran a photo, submitted by Kay Vreeland, showing a newly opened Little Free Library at 519-6th Ave. S. in Edmonds

On Sunday, Sept. 24, neighbors gathered for a cookies and apple cider gathering to celebrate the library’s 5th anniversary.

The idea of a Little Free Library — the brainchild of two Wisconsin men — is this: Build a box — about the size of a large birdhouse — and place it on a short post (like a mailbox). Put it in your yard where others can get to it, and fill it with books.

The idea has spread throughout Edmonds, with neighborhoods across the city sporting the colorful boxes. You can find one near you by entering your ZIP code at this link.