Police: Broken ankle for ‘very lucky’ teen bicyclist in Thursday Edmonds Way collision

Police say that the teenage Edmonds bicyclist involved in the vehicle-bicycle collision Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Edmonds Way and 95th Place West suffered a broken ankle. The 17-year-old was “very lucky” to have not been injured more seriously, Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley said.

Police determined that the bicyclist was crossing against the light and the Edmonds driver of the vehicle that struck him had no opportunity to stop before colliding with the boy. As a result, no charges will be filed, Hawley said.

The Edmonds Police Department Traffic Unit closed off the eastbound lanes of Edmonds Way while they investigated the accident Thursday. The street was reopened to traffic at 6:30 p.m.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle stayed at the crash scene and called 911. No alcohol was involved.