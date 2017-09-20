Prep boys tennis: Warriors stay undefeated with 7-0 win over Hawks

1 of 5

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors are off to their best start on the tennis courts in years after winning their fifth straight team match on Wednesday – the Warriors easily brushed aside the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 7-0 and are undefeated as they approach the midpoint of the 2017 season.

Wednesday’s skunking of the Hawks marked the second straight outing that E-W has shutout an opponent, after getting past Lynnwood by the same score on Sept. 14. In the team’s five match-ups this fall, E-W has 30 match victories against just five losses.

Junior Jordan Megiveron credits the Warriors’ early-season success to the tough competition they face each day at extended practices when team members match up against each other.

“We’re all playing a lot of challenge matches, trying to improve the team as a whole,” Megiveron said. “We are all out hitting extra at practice and outside of practice.”

Megiveron noted that, as the No.2 singles’ player, he often ends up on the same court as the squad’s No.1 player senior Nick Berni during team practices.

“We’ve been playing for while and we go back and forth hitting to each other a lot,” he said.

Although Megiveron prevailed against the Hawks’ Marck Primarvera 6-1, 7-5 on Wednesday, the marathon match (about 90 minutes) was more competitive than the score may indicate.

“The first set I was pretty composed and won relatively easy 6-2, but I let him come back in the second set,” Megiveron stated. “Yea, I showed a little emotion and got a little frustrated. But I’m just glad I closed it out.”

After breezing through their last two team matches, the Warriors will next face two of their toughest tests of the year, first hosting perennial power Shorewood on Thursday, Sept. 21, then welcoming the 4A Woodinville Falcons to Edmonds-Woodway High School on Monday, Sept. 25. Both upcoming matches begin at 3:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway, Sept. 20

Edmonds-Woodway 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Singles: Nick Berni (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Jake Peters (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-1; Jordan Megiveron (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 7-5; Lachlan Rogan (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-3; Andre Stransky (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Ian Potoshnik (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-4

Doubles: Harrison Steiner / Gabe Cano (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Andy Shaw / Markus Nelson (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Drew Boland / Arnold Hahn (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Andrew Doty / Jack Ledford (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-2; Tai Starchman / TJ Oliver (Edmonds-Woodway) defeated Lucas Lemas / Tanner Roe (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-4 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Meadowdale, Thursday, Sept. 21, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Shorewood, Thursday, Sept. 21, 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski