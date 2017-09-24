Prep cross country: Meadowdale runners earn top-10 finishes in Oregon meet

Meadowdale sophomore Tina Ekhteraee-Sanaee and senior Colin Knechtel both earned top-10 finishes at the Three Course Challenge cross country event held Saturday in Warrenton, Ore.

Ekhteraee-Sanaee placed third in the Girls 3,000 Meter Challenge race in a time of 19:04; Knechtel ran to an eighth-place finish in the Boys 5,000 Meter Hard race.

Other Mavericks to compete at the meet included Andy Burk, Cole Sargent, Hyeon Soo Ko, Maya Dailer, Kiara Dailer, Ellie Lynch and Clara Schmidt.

The Three Course Challenge is one of the most unique cross country meets in the Northwest, with competition on a number of different courses that include a variety of surfaces and obstacles, including pavement, dirt trails, sandy beach, tough hills and muddy pits. The event drew hundreds of runners from 75 high schools in Washington, Oregon and California.

Prep Cross Country: Meadowdale at Three Course Challenge, Sept. 23 (3,000 and 5,000 meter courses)

Meadowdale top individual finishes:

Tina Ekhteraee-Sanaee, 3rd place in Girls 3,000 Meter Challenge race, 19:04

Colin Knechtel, 8th place in the Boys 5,000 Meter Hard race, 20:18

Meadowdale next meet: versus Lynnwood, Shorecrest and Mariner, Thursday, Sept. 28, 3:30 p.m. at Martha Lake Airport Park in Lynnwood

— By Doug Petrowski