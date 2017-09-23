Prep football: Mavericks roughed up by Snohomish at home

1 of 10

Last season, the Meadowdale Mavericks made a historic run to the school’s first-ever appearance in the semifinals of the WIAA state tournament. Their lone Wesco 3A South league loss along the way came in the last regular season game against Snohomish. Friday night, at Edmonds Stadium, the two teams met again, in a match-up that many viewed as two of the better teams in the league. Unfortunately for the injury-riddled Mavericks, the Panthers handed them their first league loss of the 2017 season, 38-6.

Meadowdale entered the game with several players out with injury, including the Mavs’ dynamic running back Jashon Butler. And on the third play of the game, they lost yet another key cog in their offensive wheel, when tight end Jaxon Foltz went down with an apparent leg injury.

Both teams displayed staunch defenses and traded turnovers early on, battling to a scoreless first quarter. The Panthers drew first blood early in the second quarter when, on 4th and 17 yards to gain for the first down, quarterback Langdon Orgill dropped a pass into the hands of receiver Payton Campbell in the left corner of the end zone for the only touchdown of the first half. Snohomish would later add a field goal with 2:38 to play, to end the second quarter with a 10-0 lead.

The third quarter got off to a rocky start for the Mavericks when the Mavs fumbled the opening kick-off, for the third of Meadowdale’s turnovers on the game.

The second half scoring started when with 8:35 to play in the third quarter. Tyler Massena took a fly sweep to the right and scamper down the sidelines for a 52-yard touchdown run, extending the Panther lead to 17-0.

The score remained the same until, with 8:49 in the fourth quarter, the Mavericks lined up for what would be a 42-yard field goal attempt by Will Schafer. The kick was apparently tipped at the line of scrimmage, causing it to veer wide left and short, where Snohomish’s All-Wesco running back Keegan Stich caught it at the 5-yard line and returned the live ball, breaking a couple tackles on his way to a 95-yard touchdown.

Meadowdale answered right back on the following possession. Quarterback Nate Hebert hit senior wide receiver Will Schafer in stride over the middle, and Schafer went untouched for the game’s lone Maverick score.

The battle of attrition would get the best of the Mavericks the rest of the way. Injuries and worn-down players led the defense to surrender two more scores on a pair of 17-yard Snohomish touchdown runs by Stich and sophomore Tyler Larson.

Looking toward next week’s homecoming match-up with Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale coach Matt Leonard spoke after the game. “Hopefully we get Jashon healthy. He’s our best offensive player. Then on the third play of the game tonight, we lose our next best offensive player, in Jaxon (Foltz). A lot of the game plan tonight was designed for him at tight end. We had heavy sets and things we wanted to do, things we had practiced, and it was out the window right there. That’s pretty brutal. Hopefully we’ll get some guys back. I think we get four (injured) guys back this week, which will help immensely, because we were just short-handed. You could see it. We were dog tired. Our kids were just exhausted because we’re so thin right now.”

Meadowdale (2-2) will play next on Friday, Sept. 29, when they host the Hawks of Mountlake Terrace (3-1) at their home field of Edmonds Stadium at 8 p.m.

Prep Football: Snohomish vs. Meadowdale, Sept. 22

Snohomish 0 10 7 21 — 38

Meadowdale 0 0 0 6 — 6

First Quarter

No Scoring

Second Quarter

11:38 — Langdon Orgill (Snohomish) 25-yard TD pass to Payton Campbell; PAT kick good

2:38 — Connor Smith (Snohomish) 25-yard field goal

Third Quarter

8:35 — Tyler Massena (Snohomish) 52-yard TD run; PAT kick good

Fourth Quarter

8:44 — Keegan Stich (Snohomish) 95-yard blocked field goal return; PAT kick good

8:25 — Nate Hebert (Meadowdale) 58-yard TD pass to Will Schafer; 2-point conversion failed

5:19 — Keegan Stich (Snohomish) 17-yard TD run; PAT kick good

3:54 — Tyler Larson (Snohomish) 17-yard TD run; PAT kick good

Records

Snohomish 2-0 in Wesco 3A South League, 3-1 overall; Meadowdale 1-1 in Wesco 3A South, 2-2 overall

— Story and photos by Scott Williams