Edmonds-Woodway scored a 48-7 homecoming victory over Lynnwood Friday night at Edmonds District Stadium. The Warriors were led by the four touchdowns of Cappasio Cherry — three in the first quarter.

Two Warriors score on interceptions — Salihou Fatty for 98 yards and Noah Becker for 65 yards. Fatty also scored on a 45-yard pass from E-W quarterback Reilly Chappel.

Edmonds-Woodway is now 2-0 league, 4-1 overall.

— Photos by Karl Swenson