Edmonds-Woodway quarterback Reilly Chappell connected for three touchdowns and Capassio Cherry rushed for two TDs as the Warrior defeated Everett 44-13 on the Seagulls’ home field Friday night.

The Warriors, now 3-1 overall, 1-0 league, next face Lynnwood in a homecoming game Friday, Sept. 29 at Edmonds District Stadium.