Prep girls soccer: Mavs, Hawks settle for tie in Thursday match

1 of 6

The Meadowdale Mavericks and the Mountlake Terrace Hawks battled to a 1-1 draw Thursday in a 2A/3A Wesco League match-up played at Lynnwood High School.

The Mavs evened up their league record at 2-2-2 with the tie; it was the first point for the Hawks in league play after five straight losses against league opponents.

Adriana Valadez gave Meadowdale the lead with her first half goal; Terrace was able to salvage the draw with a second half goal by Julia Hart off a corner kick.

In other Terrace sports results on Thursday, the Hawk volleyball team was shutout 3-0 (25-11, 26-24, 25-15) by the Shorewood Thunderbirds in a Wesco League match played at Shorewood High School.

The Hawk boys tennis team leveled their Wesco League South Conference record at 3-3 with a 6-1 victory at Lynnwood High School over the Lynnwood Royals.

The Terrace cross country teams were in action in a four-team Wesco League meet held at the Martha Lake Airport Park in Lynnwood; the Hawk boys and girls squads each took second place in their team competitions. For the full meet results, click www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/Results/Meet.aspx?Meet=135399#/483.

Prep Girls Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, Sept. 28

Terrace 0 1 — 1

Meadowdale 1 0 — 1

Goal scorers:

Adriana Valadez (Meadowdale)

Julia Hart (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-5-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-7-1 overall; Meadowdale 2-2-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-2-3 overall

Meadowdale next match: versus Marysville-Pilchuck, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School