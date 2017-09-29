Prep sports: Mavs, Warriors results for Thursday, Sept. 28

Boys tennis

Shorewood 7, Meadowdale 0

Gunnar Thorstenson (S) d. Ben Fahey 6-1, 6-1; Chris Combs (S) d. Daniel Tameishi 6-1, 6-1; Ari Webb (S) d. Vlad Myroniv 6-0, 6-1; Derik Han (S) d. Caden Chun 6-0, 6-2

Doubles: Andrew Counter-Steven Lin (S) d. Djelli Berisha-Ryan Johnson 6-2, 6-2; James Qui-Aden Helland (S) d. Kyle Perez-Andy Kellum 6-1, 6-1; Tyler Gettman-Matt McMillan (S) d. Antonio Yun-Andrew Siaterlis 6-0, 6-0

Edmonds-Woodway 6, Shorecrest 1

Singles: Faiz Khan (S) d. Nick Berni 6-0, 6-2; Jordan Megiveron (EW) d. Ben Silber 6-3, 6-2; Lachlan Rogan (EW) d. Reed Tangeman 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; Alec Matulka (EW) def. Christopher King 6-3, 6-0

Doubles: Harrison Steiner-Gabe Cano (EW) d. Sam Rowbotham-Micah Glesener 7-5, 6-2, 7-5; Drew Boland-Arnold Hahn (EW) d. John Burke-Tylor Keen 3-6, 6-0, 6-2; Tai Starchman-Josh Capuzzi (EW) d. Gabe Vogel-Kelvin Scmidt 7-5, 6-2

Girls soccer

Edmonds-Woodway 4, Lynnwood 1

Sophomore forward Kyra Hicks scored two goals and Ingrid Fosberg and Taylor Lange added one apiece as the Warriors defeated the Royals 4-1 Thursday night. Hannah Hicks had six saves for E-W. The victory was also the 200th career win for Edmonds-Woodway’s head coach Bill LeCompte.

Girls swimming

Shorewood 115, Meadowdale 54

Lynnwood Pool

200 medley relay: Shorewood (Timony Sherry, Emily McDowell, Anna Pitts, Katie Taylor) 2:03.46; 200 freestyle:Grace Morgan (M) 2:11.44; 200 individual medley: Jersey Razzano (M) 2:23.13; 50 freestyle: Brynn Webster (M) 27.80; 100 butterfly:Emma Osborne (M) 1:07.77; 100 freestyle: Emily McDowell (S) 1:00.75; 500 freestyle: Razzano (M) 5:36.29; 200 freestyle relay: Shorewood (Krya Lomax, Kaili Jacobsen, Elle Fredrickson, Kayla Gowey) 1:55.05; 100 backstroke: Sherry (S) 1:11.40; 100 breaststroke: McDowell (S) 1:16.13; 400 freestyle relay: Shorewood (Kathleen Nguyen, Lomax, Fredrickson, Taylor) 4:10.20