Prep volleyball: Warriors earn hard-fought 3-2 win over Hawks Tuesday

1 of 4

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors volleyball team was able to escape with a closely-fought 3-2 (11-25, 25-16, 25-19, 22-25, 15-13) victory Tuesday night at Mountlake Terrace High School.

With the win, E-W remained tied at the top of the 2A/3A Wesco League standings with a 4-0 league mark 5-1 overall. The Hawks fell to 0-4 in league play, 1-5 overall.

Prep Volleyball: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 26

Edmonds-Woodway 3 – Mountlake Terrace 2 (11-25, 25-16, 25-19, 22-25, 15-13)

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Stanwood, Thursday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School.