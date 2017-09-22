Reminder: Edmonds bicycle group to host pancake breakfast for hungry cyclists Sept. 24

The Edmonds Bicycle Advocacy Group will host its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser, 7-9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Edmonds Masonic Center located at 515 Dayton St. The hearty, all-you-can-eat breakfast features pancakes, sausages, eggs, fruit, juice and coffee for $7.

The annual event kicks off the Cascade Bicycle Club’s Kitsap Color Classic ride starting from the same location as the breakfast. Riders may choose from 25-, 39- and 57-mile route options on the Kitsap Peninsula. More ride information at www.cascade.org/rides-major-rides-kitsap-color-classic/kitsap-color-classic-ride-details

“The tradition of an Edmonds Bicycle Advocacy Group pancake breakfast began 20 years ago as a way for cyclists to fuel up for one of the most popular fall rides in this area,” said Janice Corbett co-organizer for the event. “It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year. The profits from the breakfast, and donations collected at the event, support bicycling in South SnohomishCounty. Previously, funds raised paid for new bicycle racks throughout Edmonds and bicycles for children.”

The group also partners with local city governments, non-profit organizations and the Edmonds School District. Community events include kid’s bike rodeos at area events such as the City of Edmonds Health & Fitness Expo in May, Bike to School Day, and the “Lets Go” bicycling education program in Edmonds School District physical education classes. Thousands of students have completed the instructional and hands-on program to learn safe bicycling practices.

For more information about the Edmonds Bicycle Advocacy Group, or to make a donation, visit www.edmondsbicyclegroup.org/