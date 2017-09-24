Reminder: Meadowdale HS Arts and Booster fundraisers Sept. 30

The Meadowdale Arts and Music Booster Organization (MAMBO) is inviting the community to Meadowdale High School Saturday, Sept. 30 for two events happening simultaneously: A blood drive and a mattress fundraising event.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Custom Fundraising Solutions will set up its mobile mattress showroom at Meadowdale High School. There will be 25 styles on display so people can come out and shop just like they would from a store. All styles, national name brand manufacturers (like Simmons), all sizes in a wide variety of price ranges, up to 50 percent less than standard retail. Mattresses are ordered direct from the manufacturers the day after the sale and delivery is available within a week or two. Top quality name-brand mattresses, adjustable bed frames so you can customize your sleep every night, luxury Z pillows, and mattress protectors are all available.

According to event organizers, this will be the third time that Meadowdale High School has hosting this successful, if not a little strange, mattress fundraiser.

“We know mattresses are not the typical booster club fundraiser,” said Nancy Morawski from Custom Fundraising Solutions. “But studies show that 10 percent of the population is in the market for a new mattress at any given period. We offer quality, name- brand mattresses at considerable savings and still share a substantial portion of the profits with MAMBO. It’s a win-win for everyone involved!”

Organizers suggest you might appreciate taking a catnap in the makeshift mattress showroom after you visit the onsite Bloodworks Northwest bloodmobile, also hosted by MAMBO and happening at the same time and place Sept. 30.

Did you know that our area blood banks have been sending their inventory down to help victims of hurricane Harvey and Irma? Let’s help them restock.

As an added incentive, Bloodworks Northwest is running a “Bleed for the Blue and Green” campaign. Every time you donate blood between now and Feb. 4, 2018, you will be entered to win an invitation to a private party with Seattle Seahawk linebacker Bobby Wagner! More information about this promotion can be found at http://meetbobby.bloodworksnw.org/. Want to sign up to donate at the MAMBO event? Here’s the link: https://schedule.bloodworksnw.org/DonorPortal/GroupLanding.aspx?s=0758

And you won’t get the usual sugar cookies and juice after you donate blood when you attend MAMBO’s event. Starbuck’s of Lynnwood (168th and Highway 99) has pledged coffee and treats for the dual events.