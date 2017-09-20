Rescue training all in a day’s work for ferry crews

1 of 6

For many regular ferry passengers, the sound of emergency horns, the vessel coming to a halt mid-Sound and the sight of crews lowering lifeboats is a frequent occurrence. But what you see during your ferry crossing is only part of the continuous training and drills that crews maintain to ensure that they’re in top form to respond to a wide array of shipboard emergencies.

“Crew members do rescue boat drills at least once a week,” said mate Genevieve Fritschen, who oversaw Wednesday’s exercise on the MV Walla Walla. “New crew members get their initial training at the Seattle Maritime Academy, and once on the job these drills become part of our everyday work.”

You may not know Fritschen personally, but all ferry passengers know her as the voice on the PA system saying “Welcome to the Washington State Ferries,” and providing a quick run-down of ferry information, rules and guidelines.

A 24-year ferry system employee, Fritschen has seen it all.

“Rescuing people from the water is only part of it,” she explained. “Our crews are ready at all times to respond to the full range of potential shipboard emergencies. Heart attacks, diabetic emergencies, women going into labor, stroke victims, people who stop breathing, injuries from falls, you-name-it. It’s all in a day’s work for us.”

So far this year ferry crews have responded to 66 life-saving events system-wide, four of which have occurred on the Edmonds-Kingston run. Life-saving events include anything from rescuing divers in distress at the Edmonds Underwater Park to reviving heart attack victims with an automatic external defibrillator (AED).

“All state ferries carry AEDs and crews are regularly trained in their use,” added Fritschen. “No one wants a heart attack of course, but if you’re stricken on a ferry your chances of survival are higher than almost anywhere else.”

On this sailing Fritschen was serving as second mate, a true jack-of-all-trades job covering everything from directing emergency drills to supervising the crew to directing traffic to payroll to first responder, even to piloting the vessel under the direction of the captain.

“It really keeps me hopping,” she said. “The first week of July, I was working the Mukilteo-Clinton run, which due to its short crossing and need to keep to a half-hour schedule means we have only 15 minutes to dock, unload, reload and depart. That week I set my iPhone to monitor my steps, and at week’s end had more than 62,000 steps and covered 26.5 miles — a marathon! I think of the Mukilteo-Clinton run as a fitness boot camp!”

But despite the often frantic pace, Fritschen and her crews keep safety uppermost in their minds, and are always on the watch for passengers, other boaters, and water-recreation enthusiasts who might need a first responder.

“Whenever you’re on the water, never forget that we’re there for you,” she said.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel