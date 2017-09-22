Scene in Edmonds: Eagle perch

1 of 2

From photographer Bill Anderson: “Our local eagles usually disappear from mid August through early-mid October. Where they go, I don’t know; I presume they fly to where salmon are spawning. This year has been different as I don’t believe the Point Edwards pair ever departed. I have been seeing them off and on throughout August into September. Perhaps it is related to their having a baby this year, although I have not seen the fledgling since early August.



“On Thursday, the last day of summer, I photographed one of the pair at their usual perch on the tree at the top of Pine Street above the new apartment construction.”