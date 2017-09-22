Scene in Edmonds: Eagle perch

1 of 2
From photographer Bill Anderson: “Our local eagles usually disappear from mid August through early-mid October. Where they go, I don’t know; I presume they fly to where salmon are spawning. This year has been different as I don’t believe the Point Edwards pair ever departed. I have been seeing them off and on throughout August into September. Perhaps it is related to their having a baby this year, although I have not seen the fledgling since early August.
“On Thursday, the last day of summer, I photographed one of the pair at their usual perch on the tree at the top of Pine Street above the new apartment construction.”
Wonderful photos of those magnificent birds against our gorgeous blue skies. Thanks, Bill.