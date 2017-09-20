Scene in Edmonds: Hawk watch

1 of 3
Photographer Bill Anderson shared Tuesday’s photos of a juvenile Cooper’s hawk seen for the past several days at the Edmonds Marsh. “It may be one of the fledglings I photographed earlier this summer at City Park, which I believe is home to an adult breeding pair,” he said. You can see more photos here.
Great shots, Bill!
Great shots Bill!
Super! You always manage to see birds at Edmonds Marsh much more often than I do. Thanks for sharing.
I photographed the hawk at the marsh again today (Thursday 9/21). I hope it makes its home there.
I do too, Bill. Thanks for chronicling the abundant and diverse wildlife at the waterfront, Marsh, and throughout greater Edmonds. Your photographs and their subjects are absolutely spectacular!