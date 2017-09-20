Scene in Edmonds: Hawk watch

Photographer Bill Anderson shared Tuesday’s photos of a juvenile Cooper’s hawk seen for the past several days at the Edmonds Marsh. “It may be one of the fledglings I photographed earlier this summer at City Park, which I believe is home to an adult breeding pair,” he said. You can see more photos here. 

    • I do too, Bill. Thanks for chronicling the abundant and diverse wildlife at the waterfront, Marsh, and throughout greater Edmonds. Your photographs and their subjects are absolutely spectacular!

