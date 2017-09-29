Scene in Edmonds: King and Queen for the night

Homecoming royalty was honored during halftime of the Edmonds-Woodway vs. Lynnwood Royals football game. Here’s a list of the entire court:

Freshmen

Women

Marie-Paule Niamke

Men

Tony Dickinson

Sophomores

Women

Ryanne Simmons

Men

Ouzman Fatty

Juniors

Women

Maritsa Sanchez-Ortega

Men

Grant Chrisitian

Seniors

Women

Olivia Olson

Vivian Dong

Daphne Aubrey

Thea McAfee

Men

Lachlan Rogan

Nebee Yohannes

Nick Olson

Tyler McAtee

King and Queen

Betty Abraham

Salihou Fatty

Duke and Dutchess

Emmett Tyler Larimer

Maddy Mathiason