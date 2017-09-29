Scene in Edmonds: King and Queen for the night

Homecoming royalty was honored during halftime of the Edmonds-Woodway vs. Lynnwood Royals football game. Here’s a list of the entire court:
Freshmen
Women
Marie-Paule Niamke
Men
Tony Dickinson
Sophomores
Women
Ryanne Simmons
Men
Ouzman Fatty
Juniors
Women
Maritsa Sanchez-Ortega
Men
Grant Chrisitian
Seniors
Women
Olivia Olson
Vivian Dong
Daphne Aubrey
Thea McAfee
Men
Lachlan Rogan
Nebee Yohannes
Nick Olson
Tyler McAtee
King and Queen
Betty Abraham
Salihou Fatty
Duke and Dutchess
Emmett Tyler Larimer
Maddy Mathiason