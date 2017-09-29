Scene in Edmonds: King and Queen for the night

Salihou Fatty and Betty Abraham were recognized as Homecoming King and Queen during Edmonds-Woodway’s homecoming festivities. (Photo by Karl Swenson)

Homecoming royalty was honored during halftime of the Edmonds-Woodway vs. Lynnwood Royals football game. Here’s a list of the entire court:

Freshmen

Women
Marie-Paule Niamke

Men
Tony Dickinson

Sophomores

Women
Ryanne Simmons

Men
Ouzman Fatty

Juniors
Women
Maritsa Sanchez-Ortega

Men
Grant Chrisitian

Seniors

Women
Olivia Olson
Vivian Dong
Daphne Aubrey
Thea McAfee

Men

Lachlan Rogan
Nebee Yohannes
Nick Olson
Tyler McAtee

King and Queen
Betty Abraham
Salihou Fatty

Duke and Dutchess
Emmett Tyler Larimer
Maddy Mathiason

