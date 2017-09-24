Photos Scene nearby: Arts writer gets her own portrait September 24, 2017 152 2 My Edmonds News “Artfully Edmonds” writer Emily Hill was on the scene at Edmonds artist Doug Lofstrom’s first one-man show at Community Life Center in Lynnwood Sunday evening, and took a moment to stop for a photo next to the artist’s recent portrait of her. Lofstrom has been painting for only a little more than a year, but has been wildly productive, turning out a prodigious body of work. You can learn about Lofstrom in Hill’s interview with him here. (Photo by Larry Vogel)
Colorful, and so dynamic you escape the frame. So typical of you.
Emily looks as bright ad cheerful as her My Edmonds News column.