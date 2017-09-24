Scene nearby: Arts writer gets her own portrait

My Edmonds News “Artfully Edmonds” writer Emily Hill was on the scene at Edmonds artist Doug Lofstrom’s first one-man show at Community Life Center in Lynnwood Sunday evening, and took a moment to stop for a photo next to the artist’s recent portrait of her. Lofstrom has been painting for only a little more than a year, but has been wildly productive, turning out a prodigious body of work. You can learn about Lofstrom in Hill’s interview with him here. (Photo by Larry Vogel)

