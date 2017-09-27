Shoreline CC announces roster of Global Affairs Center speakers for fall 2017

The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Edmonds resident Larry Fuell,has announced its roster of speakers and panel discussion events this fall:

Thursday, Oct. 5, 7-8:30 p.m., Room 9208

The Changing Face of Vietnamese Migration – Personal Tales of Challenge and Success with James Hong, Long Kim, Thoa Nguyen, and Dr. Christoph Giebel (moderator)

Vietnamese-American immigrants discuss their earliest memories, biggest challenges, and successes as they and their families settled in the U.S. This discussion is a collaboration between the GAC and Peace Tree Vietnam.

Thursday, Oct. 12, 12:30 – 1:20 p.m., Room 9208

Compassion, Culture, Education with Rita Zawaideh, Founder, Salaam Cultural Museum/Syrian Medical Missions

This unique non-profit organizes medical teams that travel to Syrian refugee camps in Jordan and Greece. They also collect clothing, furniture, household affects and medical supplies for refugees in these camps, as well as those who have resettled in WA State. The desire to help others transcends politics, religion and sectarian tensions.

Thursday, Oct. 19, 7-8:30 p.m., Room 9208

Local Action/Global Impact with Mayor Marilyn Strickland, City of Tacoma

The phrase “think global, act local” is a call to arms of local activism. It is probably most strongly associated with environmental issues, but has been used in many other policy realms as well, including trade, immigration, transportation, health care and education. Mayor Marilyn Strickland argues that there has been a shift from national to local governments such as Tacoma in seeking progress on these issues.

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m., Room 9208 [tentative]

Seattle GenR (IRC) with Simon Walker, President

GenR—short for Generation Rescue—is a group of young, influential humanitarians in Seattle who have joined forces with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to help people survive conflict and disaster and rebuild their lives. GenR members support the IRC through advocacy, networking and fundraising activities.

Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 7 8:30 p.m., Room 9208

Diverse Voices in the Military: Vietnam and Current Era Veterans, with Francisco Ivarra, Donna Lowery, Steve Marron, Bill Moore, Jordan Smith and Derek Levy (moderator)

What have been the challenges faced by women and racial & ethnic minorities in the military over time and how have they overcome or otherwise dealt with these challenges? How have their service, return home and commemoration of their service been similar or different? This discussion is a collaboration between the GAC and Veterans Services at Shoreline Community College.

Thursday, Nov. 9, 12:30-1:20 p.m., Room 9208

Cybersecurity: the New Frontier for Security Policy, with Justin Collins, University of Washington, Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies.

Collins was part of the team of policy fellows tasked with completing a cybersecurity project for the Microsoft Corporation. Their research assisted in the design and implementation of a Digital Geneva Convention. Dovetailing with that work, he took part in the 2017 Jackson School Rome, Italy Task force. He presented his research findings on the need for US-EU Transatlantic cybersecurity.

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, 7-8:30 p.m., Room 9208

U.S.-Russia Relations: A New Cold War? with Bradley Murg, Professor of Political Science, Seattle Pacific University, and Affiliate Professor at the UW/Jackson School, The Ellison Center for Russian, East European and Central Asian Studies

U.S.-Russian relations seem to have reached a low point since the end of the Cold War in 1990. From confrontations in Europe and the Middle East, and accusations of Russian meddling in U.S. elections have produced a “tenuous” bilateral relationship. Is it the new/old normal?

Nov. 30, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Room 9208 PUB

Solo Travel in Myanmar: Pictures and Stories from Afar, with Brooke Zimmers, Professor of Communication Studies, Shoreline Community College

Zimmers travelled alone in Myanmar for three weeks last year during winter break. She will share her photography, stories and lessons learned about Myanmar, about being a woman traveling alone, and about traveling in the age of social media and how it impacts the travel experience.

Parking is free for evening events. There is a small fee for parking during daytime presentations.

If you have questions, contact Larry Fuell at 206-533-6750, orlfuell@shoreline.edu