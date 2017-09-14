Sounder game day trains start Sunday for Seahawks vs. 49ers

Sound Transit is providing Sounder train service to the Seahawks 1:25 p.m. game this Sunday, Sept. 17 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Inbound trains from Snohomish County will depart Everett at 10:15 and 10:30 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:14 and 11:29 a.m.

Returns trains to Everett will leave Seattle 15 and 35 minutes after the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at soundtransit.org/seahawks.