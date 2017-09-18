South County Politics: Edmonds city and port candidates

Introductory statements from Edmonds incumbent and challenger

Edmonds City Council incumbent Kristiana Johnson and her challenger in the Nov. 7 general election, Josh Thompson, recently sent statements introducing themselves to voters.

Here are their statements in the order that their names will appear on the November ballot and in the voters’ pamphlet:

City of Edmonds Council Position #1

Kristiana Johnson

For the past 10 years, I have been honored to serve Edmonds in elected and appointed positions. Since 2012, I have been on the City Council. Previously, I was on the Planning Board and Transportation Commission.

My 30-year planning career involved working with communities to solve complex environmental, land use and transportation problems. Now retired, I use my knowledge and expertise on the City Council.

I love Edmonds. It is my hometown. I want to continue working to protect the environment, promote the arts and preserve our historic downtown.

I am open-minded, a good listener and will always do what is in the best interest of our community.

Josh Thompson

My wife and I have lived in Edmonds for 16 years. I have an extensive background in public policy, business management, and local government. I want to put these skills to work for our city. I’m running to protect our natural beauty, strengthen our economic core, and to ensure everyone has a voice. I will work hard to protect our critical areas as we plan for responsible future growth. Together we can make Edmonds the best it can be.

Please join law enforcement, firefighters, and many business and community leaders in supporting our campaign. You are cordially invited to visit ThompsonforEdmonds.com for more information.

Introducing Edmonds Port incumbent Faires and challenger Petso

Edmonds Port Commissioner Bruce Faires faces a challenge from Lora Petso, a former member of the Edmonds City Council and current member of the Olympic View Water District board.

The two recently sent statements introducing themselves to voters.

The Port District includes the west part of Edmonds, the Town of Woodway and nearby unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County.

Here are their statements in the order that their names will appear on the November ballot and in the voters’ pamphlet:

Port of Edmonds Commissioner District #3

Lora Petso

I am honored to be asked to run for Port Commissioner. People have insisted that Port commissioners should deliver both economic development and environmental stewardship. I agree. If elected, I promise to protect Puget Sound, protect the Edmonds Marsh, and be courteous and responsive to constructive input.

I have 22 years of experience as an elected official, including nearly 10 years of service on the Edmonds City Council. I have participated in the acquisition of several parks including Marina Beach Park, Hickman Park, and Civic Playfield.

Endorsements include: Sierra Club, 32nd District Democrats, National Women’s Political Caucus.

Bruce Faires

The highest priority for the Port of Edmonds is to continue the present excellence your Port achieves. The team of commissioners and staff work together to provide outstanding results in an ever-changing environment.

Looking back, your Port has successfully brought new businesses and public amenities to the waterfront and worked to insure improved health of the marsh. Going forward, your Port is preparing to replace docks and structures when required with no new taxes.

I am proud to be part of local government that works successfully to provide the public with economic vitality, environmental leadership, and an outstanding Edmonds waterfront experience.

Please visit www.fairescomm.com for more information and endorsements.

–By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com.