South County Politics: Edmonds Port Commission and School Board candidates

Introductory statements from Edmonds Port Commission incumbent and challenger

Incumbent Edmonds Port Commissioner Stephen Johnston and former Edmonds School Board member Susan Paine are running in the Nov. 7 general election for the port position that Johnson holds by appointment.

It is one of three port district positions on the November ballot.

The port district includes the west part of Edmonds, the Town of Woodway and nearby unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County.

The two recently sent statements introducing themselves to voters.

Here are their statements in the order that their names will appear on the November ballot and in the voters’ pamphlet:

Edmonds Port District Commissioner-at-Large Position 5

Susan Paine

Susan Paine, candidate for Port of Edmonds, has over two decades of work within municipal government, including over a decade of experience in land use practices/environmental regulations. Susan previously served the Edmonds community as Edmonds School Board Director.

Top priorities:

Strong financial performance through incorporating best business practices and providing excellent customer service for existing tenants and port users. Require evaluation using best available science and understand long-term financial impacts for redevelopment proposals. Find funding resources for contamination remediation and to daylight Willow Creek.

I look forward to serving the Edmonds community as Port Commissioner, highlighting the Edmonds Marsh as scenic and dynamic natural area.

Steve Johnston

I bring a strong resume of business and environmental experience to the Port Commission and am endorsed by many bipartisan community leaders and residents. I am proud to have contributed to the Port’s outstanding financial performance on behalf of taxpayers since my 2016 appointment, while reducing debt and keeping your port taxes low. I have a passion for the environment and have played a significant role in the port’s unparalleled record of environmental stewardship as both commissioner and as project manager for several of the port’s environmental projects. I would appreciate your vote to continue the Port’s record of financial, operational, and environmental success and economic benefit to the community.

Introducing School Board incumbent McMurray and challenger Below

Edmonds School District incumbent Ann McMurray and challenger Mitchell Below recently sent statements introducing themselves to voters.

The two are running for one of the two School District 15 Board of Directors positions

The school district includes Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway, nearby unincorporated areas of south Snohomish County and most of Brier.

They are running on the on the Nov. 7 general election ballot to represent Director District 2 in the southeast part of the school district, an area that includes Mountlake Terrace and Brier.

Candidates must live in the director district they want to represent, but voters from throughout the school district elect board members from all five director districts.

Here are McMurray’s and Below’s statements in the order that their names will appear on the November ballot and in the voters’ pamphlet:

Edmonds SD 15 Director District 2

Ann McMurray

As current vice-president of the Edmonds School Board, I am honored to represent this community and contribute to the strength of public education. I have 27 years of active involvement in the public-school system, as a parent, community member and taxpayer, as well as being a member of the school board for the past 12 years. Through my experiences, I’ve become familiar with the complexities of school issues, from funding challenges to changing student and community demographics. My goals are to maintain the financial strength of the District, emphasize improvements that directly affect the classroom, and provide opportunities for strategic professional development so diplomas become a springboard for engaged adulthood.

Mitchell Below

My wife and I live in Lynnwood with our son and twin daughters. I have served our community as a classroom volunteer, a Little League coach, and as an ambassador family for the March of Dimes. I believe that public education can change lives when it has good governance to ensure that the system works well for everyone.

I have been endorsed by the ESD teachers and bus drivers, State Rep. Derek Stanford, Equal Rights Washington, and the Democrats of Snohomish County and the 1st, 21st, and 32nd Legislative Districts.

I humbly ask for your vote.

–By Evan Smith

Evan Smith can be reached at schsmith@frontier.com.