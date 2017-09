Spiders in the Northwest is the topic of a presentation at the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat Native Plant Demonstration Garden this Saturday, Sept. 23 from 3 -5 p.m. The presenter is Edmonds resident David Richman, Professor Emeritus from New Mexico State University in Los Cruces.

Free free to bring spiders or photos for identification. All ages welcome.

The Edmonds Demo Garden is located at the northwest corner of Pine Street and Highway 104. Street parking is available on Pine Street.