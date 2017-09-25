Sponsor spotlight: Here and There Grill for week of Sept. 26

Grilled Turkey Sandwich – sliced turkey breast, bacon, Havarti, cranberry, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough…with green salad or fries…$9.95

Reuben Sandwich – corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on grilled caraway rye…with green salad or fries…$10.95

Chicken Gyro – marinated and grilled chicken breast, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, tzatziki sauce on pita…with green salad or fries…$10.95

Black Bean Sliders (vegetarian) – black bean patties, fresh spinach, tomato, red onion, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo on slider buns…with green salad or fries… $9.95

Chicken, Avocado, Mango Salad – chicken breast, mango, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, pepitas, cilantro, red onion on romaine, lime-pepita vinaigrette….$11.95

Roasted Butternut Squash Pasta – rigatoni pasta, butternut squash cream sauce, gorgonzola, parmesan, pine nuts, fried sage leaves….$10.95

Roasted Poblano Soup cup…$3.95, bowl…$4.95

Fruit Smoothie – blueberries, strawberries, non-fat vanilla frozen yogurt, cranberry juice…$4.95

Chocolate Mint Cookie…$2.25

Bottled Water/ Canned Pepsi/Diet/7up…$1.25

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea…$1.25

This week’s locations

Tuesday 11 a.m. to 130 p.m., Alderwood Business Center, Lynnwood

Wednesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 4th and Dayton, Edmonds

Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kruger Clinic, Edmonds

Friday 5 to 8 p.m., American Brewing Co and Gallaghers