Spotlight on EdCC: Complete the Dream scholarship becomes a reality

Edmonds Community College Foundation recently celebrated the success of Deanna Britt, a recipient of a Complete the Dream Scholarship. At a foundation board meeting, Britt recounted her 35-year journey to graduate college, starting with a GED at age 16, marrying at 19, and having four children plus caring for her husband’s three children.

For 20 years, Britt was a stay at home mom until her husband could not work. With only a GED, she knew education was a key to her future and saw jobs on the horizon for people with two-year degrees. She began taking classes and was on track to graduate until, in the winter of 2016, a surgery set her back and she was out of funding, losing momentum, and down to one last class.

Fortunately, Britt heard about the foundation’s Complete the Dream scholarship. She applied and was awarded a scholarship. She was able to attend school and graduate in spring of 2017.

“I wore a cap and gown,” Britt said, “I had never worn one before because I had a GED. My kids got to come and see me, and so did my granddaughter. I took a picture of my graduation gown in her car seat. The scholarship allowed me to keep the momentum and gave me the feeling like I was worth it. The scholarship said there are people believing in me, investing in me.”

Britt now has the confidence to go and get a job, and is currently working at a children’s museum. In talking with the foundation, Britt wanted to “make sure that the college leaders know how helpful their faculty are, especially the math teachers, who were so patient and kind, and took the time to support and encourage me. You have some great people here.”

The Edmonds Community College Foundation’s mission is to support access, excellence, and success for students, faculty, and staff. To learn more about applying for a scholarship or becoming a donor, see Edmonds Community College Foundation.