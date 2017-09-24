Supporters gather for annual ECA Gala

1 of 15

Generous supporters opened their wallets and hearts Saturday night to support the Edmonds Center for the Arts, with the annual gala bringing in about $300,000.

As always, the event included a range of silent and live auction items, from weekend getaways to local experiences to a trip to Europe, donated by Edmonds’ own travel guru Rick Steves.

Steves was the featured speaker during the “Raise the Paddle” portion of the evening, pointing to the key role that the ECA plays in fostering a sense of community. In particular, he highlighted ECA’s programs for adults with memory loss, noting that his own father has benefited from that effort.

ECA Executive Director Joe McIalwain announced that long-time supporter Anne Gittinger would once again be making a challenge gift of $50,000 for the Raise the Paddle effort. Attendees then pledged an additional for $92,250 for a total of $142,250 raised during that part of the evening.