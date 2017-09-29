‘Taming Bigfoot’ competition to kick off at Oct. 3 City Council meeting

Look for another sighting of Bigfoot at the Climate Action rally before the City Council meeting on Tuesday Oct. 3, where there will be a presentation as the official kick-off of the Taming Bigfoot Edmonds competition.

Bob Bindshadler, a retired NASA climate scientist who helped create the Taming Bigfoot game for Jefferson County, will describe the results of their successful community-based competition. A member of the Taming Bigfoot Edmonds Steering Committee will give an overview of the Taming Bigfoot Edmonds competition.

The effort is being organized by a community steering community coordinated through the Mayor’s Climate Protection Committee and Interfaith Climate Action.

The Taming Bigfoot Edmonds competition involves teams of seven people learning how to measure their carbon footprint using six specific indicators (home energy use, water use, transportation, waste disposal, food consumption and shopping). The next step is for the teams to strategize ways to bring down their individual and collective carbon footprint. Team meetings provide an opportunity to explore climate change, ask questions about lifestyle choices and share experiences.

The competition is endorsed by the Mayor of Edmonds as well as other local leaders, businesses, and organizations. There are 17 sponsors signed up to support the competition, including offering prizes to the competition winners. To learn more about Taming Bigfoot Edmonds go to www.tamingbigfoot.edmondswa.gov. Pictures with Bigfoot will be available at all sightings.

According to a committee announcement, the City of Edmonds continues to look for opportunities to address climate action. At the Sept. 5 City Council meeting, Development Services Director Shane Hope, Public Works and Utilities Director Phil Williams, and Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Director Carrie Hite presented a white paper to the City Council to review “Climate Change/Sustainability Activities in Edmonds.” These activities included reducing energy usage of city buildings through insulation, new control systems, preventive maintenance of equipment, adjusting heating and cooling times to occupancy, replacing older computers, servers, and software to be more efficient, reducing paper usage, switching to hybrid and all- electric vehicles, replacing light bulbs with LEDs — many things home owner could also do.

“Taming Bigfoot Edmonds is an opportunity for local residents, local business, and climate action sponsors to support individual and household climate change/sustainability activities,” the announcement said. “Over the next six months we will learn from experts about the latest in climate science, learn from each other about citizen action that we can take to reduce our individual and household carbon footprints, and create teams to see who can come up with the best carbon footprint reduction strategy for their lifestyle.”

All are invited to participate in the Oct. 3 rally at 6:30 p.m., outside the Public Safety Complex prior to the 7 p.m. city council meeting. Get your photo taken with Bigfoot, sign up to be on a team, and stick around to hear more about Taming Bigfoot Edmonds during the council meeting.

Also watch for upcoming events in October, November and December where you can join neighbors, family, friends, coworkers, and colleagues to learn more about working together to lower the city’s collective carbon footprint. Your efforts will help the City of Edmonds meet its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to equal to or below the Washington state goal of 50 percent below 1990s level by 2050.