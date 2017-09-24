Two teens injured in Lynnwood after being hit by truck that ran a red light

1 of 3

Two teenagers were injured Sunday afternoon after being hit by a pickup truck on 196th Street Southwest near I-5.

The teens were a part of a group of three teens that were crossing the street around 3:30 p.m. in the crosswalk. Preliminary information shows the pickup truck ran a red light while traveling eastbound on 196th Street Southwest. It then hit a vehicle that was turning left onto 196th Street Southwest from northbound Poplar Way. After the collision, the truck skidded into the crosswalk where the teens were walking.

“Details on injuries are not known at this time, but the two teenagers that were struck were transported to an area hospital as a precaution,” said Lynnwood Police Cmdr. Sean Doty. “The teens were between the ages of 14 and 16 years old.”

The driver did not report any injuries and is cooperating with police.

Eastbound 196th Street Southwest was closed for about a half hour due to the collision. Lynnwood traffic officers are investigating.