Annie’s Community Kitchen seeking volunteers

Annie’s Community Kitchen needs volunteers.

The kitchen provides a hot and free community meal every Wednesday evening from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Edmonds Lutheran church.

Volunteers are needed every day of the week. You can come for an hour or you can spend the whole day.

Annie’s Community Kitchen opened its doors in 2004, with the purpose of providing a hot and nutritious meal every Wednesday night to everyone, regardless of their circumstances. It was intended to be a neighborhood gathering; not only a place to have basic needs met, but a place for people to come together to foster community a sense of belonging and support.

To volunteer, contact Bob Snyder at 425-772-0561

