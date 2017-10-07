Annual canine costume contest a howling good time

1 of 22

“I think we’ve set a record this year,” said a beaming Diane Buckshnis as more than 30 costumed canines turned out for the annual Halloween Howl sponsored by Off Leash Area Edmonds (OLAE). “And not just in numbers. The creativity of this year’s costumes is beyond anything we’ve seen in the past.”

Decked out in their Halloween finery, the pooches on parade spanned the gamut from classic Disney and Game of Thrones characters to food items to scary monsters to even a friendly UPS delivery crew bearing a package from Amazon.

Contestants competed in three categories, Funniest, Most Original, and Owner-Dog Combination. Buckshnis and fellow judges Gloria Anderson of OLAE and Lee Thomas, owner/operator of Wash’N Wag’N Mobile Pet Grooming, had some tough choices picking the winners.

And the winners are:

Funniest –

Oakley as “Space Lab” Sadie as “Wonder Woman” Rupert as “The Fairy”

Most Original –

Finnegan as “Dumbledore” from Harry Potter Oliver as “The Detective” Sweet Pea and Harley as “Barktoberfest”

Owner-Dog Combo –

Benny as “The Donkey” from Shrek with owners as Fiona and Lord Farquaad Boone as “The Beast” from Beauty and the Beast with owner as Belle Tucker as the “German Sausage” with owners as sausage sellers

And finally (drum roll please), Best in Show went to Yuki and Sakura as the UPS Delivery Crew.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel